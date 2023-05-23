Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
By now even part-time cricket followers will be aware of the future scenario in which the world’s best players are owned by IPL franchises on multiyear, multitournament, multimillion-dollar contracts. They would then be “leased” back to their countries to play in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual World Cup. If they are fit and “willing” — the player and the franchise.
When the England Cricket Board (ECB) eventually give up on their silly Hundred tournament, turn it into another T20 competition and sell the teams to the IPL, world domination will be almost complete. If the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) do actually team up with the Saudis and make their players available for yet another new league — a second IPL, effectively — it will be complete...
NEIL MANTHORP: T20 turns suitcases into treasure chests, if the load does not drag you down
The way the sport is changing, cricket players face the real risk of burnout
