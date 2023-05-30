Rate hikes and Opec quota talks curb enthusiasm
They cannot pay the rent in Test caps
Cricket and its players, professional and amateur, have always had a fascinating relationship with money. As a rule, the players attempting to make a living from the game have gone where the money is. As another rule, most of the money has not been at the top of the profile pyramid.
Only in the past decade or so have national teams been able to compete with private money, and that’s mainly India, England and Australia. For most of the last century there has been precious little money in international cricket — at least, not for the players...
NEIL MANTHORP: For cricketers, money talks
They cannot pay the rent in Test caps
