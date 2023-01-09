SA20 League will be won by local players, says Super Kings coach

JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
While the influx of international stars is key in garnering attention for the new Betway SA20 League, it is the effect of local players that will determine who wins the tournament, Joburg Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming says.
The former New Zealand captain has coached the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League since 2009, overseeing four championship wins in that time in which MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravi Jadeja have been dominant performers.
“I think we have a very good core of local players,” Fleming said. “The competition will be won by local players playing well. We’re pleased with the calibre of international players we have, which we feel marries well with the skill set of the local players.”
The Super Kings will be led by Faf du Plessis and have Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks and Malusi Siboto in their ranks. Hendricks and Siboto play domestically for the Central Gauteng Lions, reinforcing the hometown element the Super Kings want to create.
“We want [the Wanderers] to be a tough place for the opposition,” Fleming said.
He conceded that it was difficult to try to forge a team spirit, given how little time the players had together as a group, with Du Plessis only flying in from Australia — where he was playing in the Big Bash League — on Friday while Kyle Verreynne only joins later this week after touring Down Under with the Proteas.
Donovan Ferreira, the franchise’s most expensive purchase at R5.5m at the player auction in September, said team spirit would be made stronger through performances.
“Flem’s been very good, he’s pulled everyone together, made them feel comfortable and explained that the tournament isn’t long. We had to focus on our skill sets rather than on relationships, which will come at training and just in spending time together. The players that are here are forming the base for the team and the other guys who must still come in must just go with the flow.”
The players visited some of Johannesburg’s museums on Saturday, part of what Fleming said was the franchise’s efforts to get to know the city better.
At a jersey handing-over ceremony at the Wanderers on Sunday, Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse hoped the team’s presence would lift the mood of the city after a difficult year.
“There are huge tourism opportunities, many people will be seeing our city and that is something we can take advantage of. As a city we have been through a difficult year and now there is something for Joburg residents to look forward to. I can sense a change in the mood,” Phalatse said.
The Super Kings will open their campaign on Wednesday against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha — the first of three away matches to start the competition.
They will play their first match at the Wanderers on January 17 against the Pretoria Capitals.
