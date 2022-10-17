NEIL MANTHORP: Upsets are not so unusual in T20, the format for the underdog

US earnings season is set to gain momentum this week with investors watching for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes have affected company profits
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Schmidt, head of manufacturing at Absa Relationship Banking.
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Ninety One report says many carbon-neutral portfolios do little to tackle climate change
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Namibia’s 55-run victory against Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka, in the opening game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday was as much a triumph for the global game, specifically the T20 format, as it was for the team from a country with a population of 2.5-million and about 120 active cricketers.
It may have been an upset but it didn’t look like it. It was the fourth-largest T20I win by an associate nation against a Test nation but it is an event not nearly as rare as you might imagine. In fact, it was the 38th occasion on which a “minor” team has overturned one of the Test-playing nations out of 148 such fixtures. That is a win rate of 25% for the little guys. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEIL MANTHORP: Upsets are not so unusual in T20, the format for the underdog
The little guys have a win rate of 25% versus a surprise rate of 12% in ODIs
Namibia’s 55-run victory against Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka, in the opening game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday was as much a triumph for the global game, specifically the T20 format, as it was for the team from a country with a population of 2.5-million and about 120 active cricketers.
It may have been an upset but it didn’t look like it. It was the fourth-largest T20I win by an associate nation against a Test nation but it is an event not nearly as rare as you might imagine. In fact, it was the 38th occasion on which a “minor” team has overturned one of the Test-playing nations out of 148 such fixtures. That is a win rate of 25% for the little guys. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.