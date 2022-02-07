Sport / Cricket

Gilchrist slams Cricket Australia after Langer quits

He’s not the monster some say he is, says legendary batsman-keeper

07 February 2022 - 16:56 Manasi Pathak
Australia head coach Justin Langer.
Bengaluru — Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist criticised Cricket Australia on Monday for its treatment of Justin Langer, saying the former head coach has been painted as a “monster”.

Langer resigned on Saturday, weeks after leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had rejected a short-term extension of his contract.

Australia also won 2021’s Twenty20 World Cup for the first time under Langer but there have been reports of player discontent over his coaching style.

“He’s been painted by some particular people as a monster, that is not Justin Langer,” Gilchrist told  Australian SEN Radio. “He’ll be the first to admit he has his frailties, he has his areas of weakness, but he’ll sit and look you in the eye and work it out with you.

“So, to be painted as a monster, what sort of effect would that have on you personally and what’s the flow-on effect to your family ... particularly through a period of time when you’re not nearly understanding what is going on, the consistent innuendo and rumour.”

Cricket Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Langer said Cricket Australia offered him a short-term contract to lead the team’s defence of the T20 World Cup title on home soil later in 2022 but he opted not to accept it.

“If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don’t support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the Cricket Australia board and CEO, Nick Hockley, are also keen to see the team move in another direction,” Langer said.

“I respect that decision,” he said. “My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as ‘too intense’ at times, I apologise.”

Reuters

