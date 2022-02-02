Change in order for Black Caps after injury to captain Williamson

New Zealand’s batting will have significant gaps in experience when they take on SA in two Tests later in February.

They will still be without captain and talisman Kane Williamson, who is recovering from an elbow injury.

Williamson did not participate in the 1-1 drawn series against Bangladesh in January after being sidelined in the series against India last December.

His confirmed absence, with the retirement of Ross Taylor in the Bangladesh series, means New Zealand will be missing almost 200 Tests worth of experience between them. The Black Caps have not gone into a Test without them featuring on the team sheet since 2008.

The absence of the experienced duo may result in a reshuffle of the batting order, which may feature strong SA connections.

The team will be captained by opener Tom Latham, who scored 252 to help set up a series-levelling win against Bangladesh last month.

Johannesburg-born Devon Conway, who has made a sensational start to his Test career, will feel added responsibility in the top order, but it is in the middle order where the shifts will occur.

Henry Nicholls will occupy one of the spots from four to six, while the remaining two are likely to be contested by Daryl Mitchell, son of John who coached the Ellis Park-based Lions; Hamish Rutherford, son of Ken, who captained Gauteng; Glenn Phillips; and Rachin Ravindra.

Conway has been remarkable in his first five matches at the highest level. He is yet to fail in the first innings of a Test having bagged a double ton, two centuries and a few 50s. By contrast his highest second-innings score is 23.

Rutherford doesn’t have the same blazing form and has seen limited red-ball action lately. His last first-class game was in late November. However, in Tests he averages significantly more at home than on tour.

Mitchell featured in the second Test against Bangladesh and scored just three.

New Zealand will announce their team later this week. The first Test is due to start on February 17 and the second on February 25. Both will be played in Christchurch.