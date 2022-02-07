LETTER: Bush and Yankee poodle Blair have much to answer for

In his letter the British high commissioner to SA, Antony Phillipson, says: “As my prime minister has said, we stand ready as we always have, to address any legitimate Russian concerns through honest diplomacy” (“Comparison by Russian embassy is absurd”, February 3).

May I suggest both Phillipson and his prime minister take the logs out of their own eyes before they remove the speck from Vladimir Putin’s eye. Phillipson conveniently forgets that the US financed the 2014 coup d’etat in Ukraine which removed a democratically elected president. That little exercise in “regime change” reportedly cost US taxpayers $5bn and, when the EU objected, US diplomat Victoria Nuland notoriously responded: “Fuck the EU.”

And what about those US commitments to Russia in 1990 that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) would not expand “one inch eastwards”? As Iranians have also learnt, treaties and agreements with both Britain and the US are not worth the paper they are written on.

As “Bush’s poodle”, Tony Blair deliberately unleashed the 2003 war against Iraq with lies about “weapons of mass destruction”. Blair bears the responsibility for the resultant deaths of millions of people and/or refugees during 20 years of forever wars, plus the economic devastation of countries. Yet Julian Assange remains imprisoned without trial in England because he courageously exposed those war crimes.

The UK has trained 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers and the US has poured $500m worth of weapons into Ukraine. Even Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised the warmongering and hysteria that is being deliberately inflamed by Nato, the UK and the US. There are about 800 US military bases in Europe, Asia and even Africa targeted at Russia and China, including Diego Garcia as yet another example of Perfidious Albion’s concept of “honest diplomacy”.

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War SA

