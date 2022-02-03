Bringing the World Cup home will be a booster for SA, says Bavuma

“We look at other countries and we also would like to be a team that is a force to be reckoned with. We know the effect that it will have in our country in terms of unity because we are a very diverse country.

“We have our issues but we know that sport has the ability to put those things aside and give people the opportunity to rejoice. We saw that with rugby not so long ago when they won the World Cup, we have seen how those guys are seen as heroes of the country.”

At the T20 World Cup in the UAE, the challenges for the Proteas were compounded by the Quinton de Kock storm when he declined to take a knee in the match against the West Indies, Bavuma saw the bright side.

“Experience of the World Cup taught me a lot as a player and as a leader. There were a lot of positives from the World Cup, there were small margins that did not allow us to get to where we wanted.

“We have set ourselves standards, our performance against India during the recently completed series where we beat them in the Test and ODI series says that we have to keep going forward.”

The Proteas beat India in the Test without Anrich Nortjé and won the ODI series without Kagiso Rabada and Bavuma says their bowling attack is one of the most frightening in the world.

“If you look at our bowling attack, it is world-class and it brings a lot of fear into batting teams around the world. If you look at our batting, there is a lot more from us to be consistent and be feared around the world.”

Bavuma said he doesn’t take the responsibility of leading the team for granted.

“Representing your country is no birthright but a privilege and entitlement shouldn’t be there. I really appreciate being given the opportunity to represent my country.”