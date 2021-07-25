Sport / Cricket

Indian Premier League to resume in September

Remaining 31 matches to be played in the UAE

25 July 2021 - 20:42 Manasi Pathak
India's captain Virat Kohli congratulates Axar Patel during a match on March 6 2021. The popular Indian Premier League will resume in September. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
India's captain Virat Kohli congratulates Axar Patel during a match on March 6 2021. The popular Indian Premier League will resume in September. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Bengaluru — The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended in May due to Covid-19, will resume from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The IPL was suspended on May 4 with 31 matches left to play after several players and back room staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India.

The BCCI announced in May that the remaining matches of the popular Twenty20 tournament would be held in the UAE in September and October.

The IPL will resume with the Chennai Super Kings playing the Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Dubai, before the Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi the next day.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Bangalore face Chennai.

The first qualifier is scheduled for October 10 in Dubai, while the eliminator (October 11) and second qualifier (October 13) will be played in Sharjah.

Dubai will also host the final, which is due to be played on October 15.

The eight-team IPL, with an estimated brand value of $6.8bn, is the richest Twenty20 league and attracts many of the best players from around the world to cricket-crazy India.

Reuters

Coach Mark Boucher to respond to racism allegations by Paul Adams

Coach still silent on accusations but sings captain Temba Bavuma’s praises
Sport
10 hours ago

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Building a community of feeling in cricket can inspire our troubled land

Proteas players shared their concerns openly in conversations that enhance unity through dialogue
Opinion
4 days ago

Shamsi pleased with wicket-taking exploits in victory over Ireland

World’s top T20 bowler dazzles with ball to help SA defeat Irish hosts by 33 runs
Sport
5 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: T20 cricket has grown into a science

Squads now are built with deep and intense statistical analysis rather than just thrown together as they were 15 years ago
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Indian Premier League to resume in September
Sport / Cricket
2.
SA have themselves to blame after loss to France
Sport / Soccer
3.
Solskjaer keen to keep Pogba on new United ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Coach Mark Boucher to respond to racism ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Wayde van Niekerk finally qualifies to defend ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

England names new squad to face Pakistan after Covid-19 cases

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Keeping shots in the dark does Cricket SA no favours

Opinion / Columnists

IPL suspended due to Covid-19, foreign players fret over return

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.