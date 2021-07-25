Indian Premier League to resume in September

Bengaluru — The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended in May due to Covid-19, will resume from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The IPL was suspended on May 4 with 31 matches left to play after several players and back room staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India.

The BCCI announced in May that the remaining matches of the popular Twenty20 tournament would be held in the UAE in September and October.

The IPL will resume with the Chennai Super Kings playing the Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Dubai, before the Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi the next day.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Bangalore face Chennai.

The first qualifier is scheduled for October 10 in Dubai, while the eliminator (October 11) and second qualifier (October 13) will be played in Sharjah.

Dubai will also host the final, which is due to be played on October 15.

The eight-team IPL, with an estimated brand value of $6.8bn, is the richest Twenty20 league and attracts many of the best players from around the world to cricket-crazy India.

Reuters