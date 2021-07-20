Sport / Cricket

Shamsi pleased with wicket-taking exploits in victory over Ireland

World’s top T20 bowler dazzles with ball to help SA defeat Irish hosts by 33 runs

20 July 2021 - 17:29 Amir Chetty
Tabraiz Shamsi continued to show why he is ranked as the best T20 bowler in the world at the moment after claiming four wickets for 27 runs to help SA to a 33-run victory over Ireland on Monday. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Tabraiz Shamsi continued to show why he is ranked as the best T20 bowler in the world at the moment after claiming four wickets for 27 runs to help SA to a 33-run victory over Ireland on Monday. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

Star Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is confident his best performances for SA are yet to come after a dazzling performance with the ball in the victory over Ireland on Monday.

Shamsi took four wickets for 27 runs in his four overs to help SA overcome their Irish hosts by 33 runs at the Malahide Cricket Ground and go 1-0 up in the three-match T20 international series.

His performance showed why the left-arm unorthodox bowler is the No 1 T20 bowler in the world.

Shamsi said the ranking is not something he thinks about too much.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t know I was number one in the rankings, but to be honest, it is not something I’ve lost sleep over. It’s a nice feeling being on top but I have said it before and I truly mean it, I don’t even think I am the best bowler in our team.

“We have some great bowlers in the unit and it is a good memory to have but I don’t think about it when I’m playing,” Shamsi said.

The 31-year-old, who showed aggression in his bowling against Ireland, has already taken half as many wickets as he did in their recent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean.

“In the West Indies, I had a different role to play with the power hitters they have. There are two ways to skin a cat and I think with those guys we just had to keep them quiet.

“The only thing I could control was trying to bowl in areas  I want to bowl in, wickets are not guaranteed, it depends on how the batsman plays the ball,” he said.

Asked where the aggression comes from, Shamsi said it was from his early days as a seam bowler when he was told he could not be a fast bowler because he was not quick enough.

“I think that is where the aggression comes from, watching guys like André Nel, Dale Steyn and Allan Donald.

“I think it’s definitely a part of my game, and it is a double-edged sword. Sometimes if it doesn’t work, you can travel but it can also disrupt the batsman, so for me, whatever it takes to win games,” he said.

Asked if he was enjoying the best form of his career, Shamsi said it boiled down to his recent spate of appearances and good performances in the team.

“I think it’s just the regular game time, you get to learn quicker from your mistakes and you implement the good stuff a lot more and grow as a player,” he said.

On life inside the bubble, Shamsi said it was tough for the players to be away from their families. “Even though I am doing well from a playing point of view, I am a human being, so are the other players and management.

“Everyone has been away from home for such a long time,” he said.

NEIL MANTHORP: T20 cricket has grown into a science

Squads now are built with deep and intense statistical analysis rather than just thrown together as they were 15 years ago
Opinion
23 hours ago

Langeveldt hints at changes ahead of Proteas’ final ODI

Explosive fast bowler Lizaad Williams may be given his debut against Ireland, bowling coach suggests
Sport
4 days ago

Temba Bavuma bemoans Proteas poor death bowling

Captain hints at possible reshuffle ahead of final game against Ireland
Sport
6 days ago

Centurion Balbirnie’s Ireland stun Proteas for first ODI win

Green and White take a 1-0 lead in the three match ODI series that concludes on Friday
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Computer gaming addiction — football’s silent ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bafana hold their nerve to down Senegal in ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Lewis Hamilton the target of racist abuse after ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Springboks face teasing questions ahead of Lions ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Spieth and Oosthuizen lament missed shots at ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas can’t take automatic qualification for 2023 World Cup ...

Sport / Cricket

Proteas show what SA can be like if we understand our diverse strengths

Sport / Cricket

Securing West Indies series will boost Proteas for World Cup

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.