NEIL MANTHORP: Keeping shots in the dark does Cricket SA no favours

It has been strangely and unusually quiet in the corridors of Cricket SA for the past 10 days, with the attention of players and supporters distracted by … cricket.

Dean Elgar was in robust form at his media conference before the long journey to St Lucia, but there were signs that confused thinking still exists in some of Cricket SA’s offices when the captain was forced to block a perfectly legitimate question that he would normally have tucked comfortably down to third man for a single...