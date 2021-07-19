NEIL MANTHORP: T20 cricket has grown into a science
Squads now are built with deep and intense statistical analysis rather than just thrown together as they were 15 years ago
19 July 2021 - 18:33
The composition and structure of a sports team, and consequently the way it plays, either evolves organically or it is “built” by coaches and managers. Sometimes the coach simply selects the best players and then works out a way to fit them together. On other occasions the coach will start with a gameplan and then pick players to implement it.
Mickey Arthur’s successful stint in charge of the Proteas, for example, saw him and Graeme Smith implement a Test bowling attack of four fast bowlers all capable of speeds in excess of 140/kph. It led to the inclusion of André Nel and hastened Shaun Pollock’s retirement. ..
