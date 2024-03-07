NEWS ANALYSIS: Those in power continually redefine political barriers to entry
Roger Jardine and others like him can be more influential if they stick to what they can command to effect change
The decision by Roger Jardine’s Change Starts Now (CSN) to withdraw from the electoral race echoes more of what will come in SA’s political landscape.
The country’s political order has settled on being driven by political parties. Individuals as brands, funded and manufactured legacies, and overrated approvals by the economic establishment will, therefore, struggle to enter politics as easily as it was post-1994. Politics as a vocation in SA has a 30-year nonracial experience. This means those inside have by now started to define barriers to entry, and new entrants must have more than just funds to disturb the status quo...
