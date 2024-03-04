ANC in Catch-22 over corruption-implicated leaders, say analysts
Party risks losing the votes that come with certain leaders if they are left off the candidate lists
The ANC faces a predicament after its integrity commission said members implicated in corruption must be excluded from standing for public office as the party prepares to hand over its candidate lists for the 2024 national and provincial election to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) later this week.
“This is an interesting turn of events. The party is in a Catch-22 situation because, on the one hand, if you ask those implicated in corruption to step aside, the ANC might not do well in the election as they [those implicated] could tell party structures to not vote for the ANC,” said Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst at Nelson Mandela University...
