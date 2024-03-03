Vote out state capture culprits, says Holomisa at manifesto launch
UDM criticises the ANC’s ‘lack of political will to implement performance and consequence management’
03 March 2024 - 19:30
The UDM election manifesto has identified infrastructure development as a possible catch-all solution that could help address SA’s socioeconomic crises, including deteriorating infrastructure, unemployment and poverty.
The party, led by Bantu Holomisa, launched its manifesto for the 2024 national and provincial elections at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.