Ramaphosa to make call on corruption accused in ANC lists
Move will test the president’s resolve to recast the party as tough on graft
06 March 2024 - 05:00
The ANC’s highest decision-making body has handed the party’s top brass, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, powers to decide the fate in the party of those accused of corruption, Business Day has learnt.
This is the outcome of a special meeting this week of the party’s national executive committee (NEC), which debated the guidelines for candidature ahead of the Friday deadline for submitting candidate lists to the Electoral Commission of SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.