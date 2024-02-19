ANC hands over cadre deployment records to DA
The move follows a three-year legal battle to avoid disclosing internal party records
19 February 2024 - 12:42
UPDATED 19 February 2024 - 22:43
The ANC has handed over its cadre deployment records to the DA after a three-year legal battle to avoid disclosing internal party records detailing how it appoints loyalists to public sector posts.
The DA said it would make the records public only once it had studied the documentation, while the ANC said it would hand over only a redacted version of the minutes in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act to protect the personal information of those who had not given consent for its release...
