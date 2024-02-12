Top court throws out ANC bid to keep cadre deployment records from DA
Opposition parties have blamed cadre deployment for service-delivery failures, saying the ANC places unqualified appointees in critical roles
12 February 2024 - 12:48
The Constitutional Court has thrown out the ANC’s bid to appeal against a lower-court ruling on its controversial cadre deployment policy, saying hearing the matter would not be in the interests of justice.
The governing party will now have to hand over the records of its cadre deployment committee since January 1 2013, when President Cyril Ramaphosa became chair. ..
