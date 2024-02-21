Court says DA’s cadre deployment case was ‘built on speculation’
DA says it will apply for leave to appeal against Pretoria high court’s decision
21 February 2024 - 11:11
UPDATED 21 February 2024 - 15:16
Dismissing the DA plea to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy unconstitutional, Pretoria’s high court lashed out at the official opposition party for coming to court with a case “built on speculation and conjecture”.
In the 40-page judgment, Gauteng High Court deputy judge-president Aubrey Phago Ledwaba said that the ANC, like any other political party, “is entitled to influence government decisions, including the appointment of senior staff to public administration, as long as the bright line between state and party is observed”...
