ANC leaders in Mpumalanga blitz ahead of weekend celebration
Province has ‘unbelievable’ commitment and members are renewing their vows to the ruling party, says Fikile Mbalula
11 January 2024 - 18:04
The ANC, which is set to mark its 112th anniversary in Mbombela at the weekend, has deployed its top brass and election machinery in Mpumalanga where its electoral support has been on the decline for a decade.
The province has been marred by infighting among members, allegations of corruption, and poor service delivery. Still, those issues appear to have been put aside as the provincial leadership prepares to host the January 8 anniversary at Mbombela stadium on Saturday...
