Defiant Zuma’s fate in ANC could be sealed next week, says Mbalula
Senior party officials say that the former president transgressed the governing party’s constitution
09 January 2024 - 19:47
After weeks of campaigning for a rival formation and taunting the political party he led for 10 years, former president Jacob Zuma’s fate in the ANC could be decided as early as next week, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.
Mbalula said he will provide more information next week. His statement follows remarks on national television by ANC chair Gwede Mantashe that, though there are party protocols to be followed before it takes any decision, the former president effectively walked out of the ANC...
