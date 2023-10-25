ANC considers terminating coalition pact with EFF
ANC’s national executive committee told coalition partnership with EFF is more damaging than helpful
25 October 2023 - 05:00
The ANC terminating its coalition partnership with the EFF could be on the cards, with the governing party accusing the EFF of using the agreements as part of its strategy to gain power so that it can demonstrate its ability to govern.
The ANC and the EFF entered into agreements at various municipalities, including major metros in Gauteng. The agreements allowed the two parties to appoint MMCs in the metros, except in Tshwane where the partnership is still the minority...
