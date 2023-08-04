DA and ANC tell vital meeting they want law to stabilise coalitions
The EFF did not arrive to speak in its 10-minute slot, and President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to deliver the keynote address but did not attend
04 August 2023 - 16:36
Both the DA and ANC have suggested legislation is necessary to manage unstable coalitions and ensure coalition governments deliver services to the people.
SA has 81 coalition municipalities or metros with many, like Johannesburg, beset with infighting, frequent leadership changes and a lack of service delivery. ..
