From left, United Independent Movement leader Neil de Beer, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Isanco’s Dr Zukile Luyenge, the IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa, Spectrum National Party leader Christopher Claassen, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen in Kempton Park, August 17 2023. Picture: SISANDA MBOLEKWA
Seven political parties have joined forces to form the Multiparty Charter for SA. The coalition is aimed at toppling the ANC in the 2024 national elections.
Business Day TV spoke to politicalanalyst Ongama Mtimka for his assessment of the body and its chances of success.
WATCH: Multiparty power-sharing pact for 2024 elections
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka
