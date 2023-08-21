President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the Special Investigating Unit to probe the diversion of hundreds of millions of rand from Thembisa Hospital. This follows the brave action of Babita Deokaran, who blew the whistle and was consequently murdered two years ago.
These funds were extracted from the hospital under the guise of BEE. Though the original intention of BEE was to grant a 10%-20% price preference to black tenderers, this has unfortunately metastasised into wholesale theft. Cadres of the ANC are often able to solicit virtually any price for “empowerment” contracts.
The question arises: why could the ANC not hold the line on the original, and appropriate, 10%-20 % tender preference? The answer lies in the nature of political parties and the dynamics of their support bases. In mature democracies political parties establish a secure and stable environment conducive to economic growth and prosperity via good governance. In return, their supporters fund their preferred party.
However, in SA this process is stood on its head, at least insofar as the ANC is concerned. The party, hostile as it is to the private business sector, has never established an environment that facilitates growth and economic opportunities, thus damaging the prospects of all South Africans, including its own support base.
Adherents of the ANC thus lack the means to fund the party. Instead, to secure its survival the party enriches and thereby maintains the allegiance of its more influential supporters, then demands a political tax in the form of inflated government and private sector contracts, thinly disguised as BEE.
Until such time as we become a mature democracy, it would be far preferable to fund the ANC — and other parties — directly, via the legitimate tax system.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: BEE turns into theft
SIU instructed to probe funds extracted from Thembisa hospital
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
