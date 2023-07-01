Markets are betting on a peaceful resolution to US-SA tensions over Ukraine
The experiences of Asian manufacturers are examples that industrial policy is an evolutionary process of social change
Electricity minister says interventions by the power utility and government are ‘beginning to show results’
Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review
Social media platform says the move aims to limit ‘scraping’ of data and ‘system manipulation’
Data due includes manufacturing activity, inflation expectations, electricity output and forex reserves
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
Conflict deepens a humanitarian crisis and threatens to draw in other regional interests
Expectation is high for the 20-year-old Spaniard
Depreciation, maintenance and unnecessary features can sour the ownership experience
The ANC’s push to get the 14-million youth eligible but not registered to vote to take part in the general election next year gained momentum with the election of new leadership of the party’s youth wing at the weekend.
The ANC is in a race against time to attract a new cohort of young voters as it seeks to claw back voter support that has waned in recent years...
New ANCYL leaders aim to rally apathetic youth voters
ANC MP Collen Malatji elected ANC Youth League president on Saturday night
