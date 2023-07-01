Politics

New ANCYL leaders aim to rally apathetic youth voters

ANC MP Collen Malatji elected ANC Youth League president on Saturday night

BL Premium
01 July 2023 - 22:18 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 02 July 2023 - 21:00

The ANC’s push to get the 14-million youth eligible but not registered to vote to take part in the general election next year gained momentum with the election of new leadership of the party’s youth wing at the weekend. 

The ANC is in a race against time to attract a new cohort of young voters as it seeks to claw back voter support that has waned in recent years...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.