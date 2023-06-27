Politics

Youth league hits out at meddling by ANC leaders

Members say they are determined to usher in an autonomous ANCYL after its elective conference this weekend

27 June 2023 - 15:22 Sisanda Mbolekwa

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) says it will resist attempts by senior leadersin the ruling to interfere as it prepares for its first elective conference in almost a decade at the weekend.

“We need to fight to be an autonomous structure that is a necessary irritation to the mother body,” said Thuthukile Zuma, one of 35 people tasked with reviving the ruling party’s youth wing. “We haven’t had a national leadership in close to a decade and that makes it difficult for structures to function effectively...

