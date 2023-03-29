Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The non-politics of Rise Mzansi

Politics is about winning hearts and minds. Rise Mzansi seems exclusively focused on the mind, at the expense of the heart

BL Premium
29 March 2023 - 05:00 Gareth van Onselen

SA politics is more a cacophony than a symphony. That said, somewhere in the background, if you listen carefully, there is a new political party trying to introduce a new tune.  

Rise Mzansi has yet to register in public polling and, in truth, it is hard to work out exactly what it offers, outside of well-meaning general sentiment, but it is taking itself seriously, which is more than a lot of new parties do. And so it is worth thinking about in turn. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.