Politics

ANC backs protector’s findings in Phala Phala report, at ANCYL conference

‘If you disagree with the public protector you go to court ... don’t insult her because she is a woman,’ Fikile Mbalula told the meeting

01 July 2023 - 18:01 Thando Maeko

The ANC has come to the defence of acting public protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, saying that those who have issues with the report on Phala Phala, which exonerated President Cyril Ramaphosa from any wrongdoing, should approach the courts. 

Gcaleka’s report, which was released on Friday, cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the scandal, where large sums of foreign currency were stolen. Gcaleka said the claims of potential violation of the executive ethics code by Ramaphosa related to the theft were found to be “unsubstantiated”. ..

