WATCH: Will 2024 be the DA’s year?

The DA has put its focus on the 2024 elections as it gears up for its national elective conference. The opposition party is set to elect a leader this weekend — a move that will also set the tone for how the party deals with coalition agreements before 2024’s national election.
Despite the ANC’s governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally.
Business Day TV discussed whether the DA was destined to always be an opposition party, or if it could be a real alternative to the governing ANC, with Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian.
