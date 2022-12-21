Politics

BREAKING NEWS: Zweli Mkhize’s allies claw back some lost ground

A sizeable number of the former health minister’s allies make it to the all-important national executive committee

21 December 2022 - 16:00 Sam Mkokeli

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s allies have managed to claw back some lost ground, getting a sizeable number of their members onto the 87-member national executive committee (NEC) announced on Wednesday. 

The dominance of Mkhize’s allies may make it difficult for the Ramaphosa camp to steer the party effectively and sets up the ANC for intense power battles in the next five years...

