Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Phala Phala panel expected to hand over report

National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference

BL Premium
27 November 2022 - 19:25 Hajra Omarjee

This week marks the deadline for the parliamentary panel to hand over its report on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The panel, which has had more than 30 days to complete its work, will decide whether Ramaphosa will be subject to a process that may lead to his removal from office in terms of section 89 of the constitution and rule 129A-Q of the National Assembly...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.