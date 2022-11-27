POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Phala Phala panel expected to hand over report

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
There are gnawing problems that cannot be wished away as the country drifts between two elections
Tsakani Maluleke warns her department may lose credibility due to other state institutions failing to maintain clean governance and deliver on mandates
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
The order includes phones, cameras and wi-fi routers sold by the Chinese telecoms groups
Finance ministers and central bank governors meet to discuss how industry can drive economic recovery
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Dozens of people were engulfed when a soil embankment collapsed on them during a funeral
Forwards pummel their English opponents while the backs get a good run of Twickenham’s lush green grass
Binotto has decided to quit and search for his replacement is under way, says report
This week marks the deadline for the parliamentary panel to hand over its report on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.
The panel, which has had more than 30 days to complete its work, will decide whether Ramaphosa will be subject to a process that may lead to his removal from office in terms of section 89 of the constitution and rule 129A-Q of the National Assembly...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Phala Phala panel expected to hand over report
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
This week marks the deadline for the parliamentary panel to hand over its report on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.
The panel, which has had more than 30 days to complete its work, will decide whether Ramaphosa will be subject to a process that may lead to his removal from office in terms of section 89 of the constitution and rule 129A-Q of the National Assembly...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.