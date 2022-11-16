×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Slow progress in implementing ANC’s 2017 conference resolutions

Cyril Ramaphosa’s detractors accuse him of lacking the political will to implement the resolutions

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 17:29 Luyolo Mkentane

As the ANC’s national elective conference approaches, the party’s leadership will be under pressure to explain the apparent failure to implement resolutions from its last big meeting in 2017.

A review of the governing party’s policy decisions suggests that other than the step-aside rule, which aims to deal with corruption in its ranks, there has been little to no progress in implementing resolutions adopted at the national congress held at Nasrec in Johannesburg in December 2017.   ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.