ANTHONY BUTLER: Mashatile more than a long shot for the ANC presidency

Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Public service unions will hold a national day of action next week, which could culminate in an indefinite withdrawal of labour if government doesn’t accede to their demands
Party presidential candidates Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize both face corruption claims
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Pakistan’s military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance
The sport mad Taljaards are spearheaded by netball star Nichole
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
We are now less than a month away from the ANC’s elective conference. Three sets of considerations suggest the outcome of the top six leadership election remains remarkably open.
The first, and most significant, clue to potential surprises came in ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile’s interview with Business Day earlier this week (“Ramaphosa and Mkhize scandals are not good for the ANC, says Mashatile (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/politics/2022-11-16-ramaphosa-and-mkhize-scandals-are-not-good-for-the-anc-says-mashatile/)”, November 16)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Mashatile more than a long shot for the ANC presidency
The treasurer-general is seen to be amenable to a coalition with the EFF, a vision among some of the party’s youth
We are now less than a month away from the ANC’s elective conference. Three sets of considerations suggest the outcome of the top six leadership election remains remarkably open.
The first, and most significant, clue to potential surprises came in ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile’s interview with Business Day earlier this week (“Ramaphosa and Mkhize scandals are not good for the ANC, says Mashatile (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/politics/2022-11-16-ramaphosa-and-mkhize-scandals-are-not-good-for-the-anc-says-mashatile/)”, November 16)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.