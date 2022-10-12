×

ANC Eastern Cape goes to court to defend its standing

The Eastern Cape has the third-largest delegation at the ANC conference, with 634 representatives making support from its branches crucial for those vying for leadership positions

12 October 2022 - 13:36 Hajra Omarjee

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is headed back to court to fight for the legitimacy of its voting delegates at the party’s national conference in December.

Because some lawyers were not present in the East London high court last week, judgment was handed down questioning the ANC’s third-largest voting bloc, the Eastern Cape’s, participation at the governing party’s elective meet in May.  ..

