Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
Cyril Ramaphosa’s office received a corrected version of the report on Wednesday, after inquiry chair Raymond Zondo got a court order allowing him to make changes
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Maritime services group shares rise to a record high on the news
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Report says this type of work offers a number of benefits and is favoured by employees across the world
Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says allies need to scale up defence systems to help the country
ICC T20 team selection will require feel, balance, insight and luck
A total of 9,829 units were shipped to more than a 100 global markets in September 2022
ANC Eastern Cape goes to court to defend its standing
The Eastern Cape has the third-largest delegation at the ANC conference, with 634 representatives making support from its branches crucial for those vying for leadership positions
The ANC in the Eastern Cape is headed back to court to fight for the legitimacy of its voting delegates at the party’s national conference in December.
Because some lawyers were not present in the East London high court last week, judgment was handed down questioning the ANC’s third-largest voting bloc, the Eastern Cape’s, participation at the governing party’s elective meet in May. ..
