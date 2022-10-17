×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

KEVIN ALLAN: The plot against SA councils: bring down coalitions at all cost

The ANC’s strategy in local government seems to be if we cannot govern, nobody will

17 October 2022 - 14:21 Kevin Allan

There are coalition governments in six of SA’s eight metros. This has  become the norm as the dominance of the ANC has dissipated over the last two local elections.

On paper, in those cases where there is no outright majority, coalitions seem a good and necessary solution to allow local councils to be governed — a number of parties representing a range of interests, working together for the common good of a locality...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.