×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

ANC trains its guns on Ekurhuleni mayor

Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 16:50 Luyolo Mkentane

The ANC, which recaptured Johannesburg with the help of smaller opposition parties two weeks ago, has now set its sights on removing Ekurhuleni DA executive mayor Tania Campbell after submitting a motion of no confidence in her.

ANC Ekurhuleni spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said on Thursday the party had submitted the motion on Wednesday, 14 days before the next council sitting, in line with council procedures. Speaker Raymond Dhlamini’s office on Thursday confirmed receipt of the motion and the date of the debate, October 26...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.