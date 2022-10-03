DA to step up efforts to win back Joburg mayorship

Analysts do, however, expect volatility in the financial markets to continue in the fourth quarter as uncertainty remains high
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
DA heavyweight and federal council chair Helen Zille says the party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall its councillor, Mpho Phalatse, who was removed through a vote of no confidence on Friday and replaced by ANC caucus leader Dada Morero.
These steps include winning back the coalition partners and/or going via the courts...
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
