Politics

DA to step up efforts to win back Joburg mayorship

Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse

03 October 2022 - 15:28 hajra omarjee, luyolo mkentane and Mary Papayya
UPDATED 03 October 2022 - 20:55

DA heavyweight and federal council chair Helen Zille says the party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall its councillor, Mpho Phalatse, who was removed through a vote of no confidence on Friday and replaced by ANC caucus leader Dada Morero.

These steps include winning back the coalition partners and/or going via the courts...

