DA councillor Mpho Phalatse — who was removed as executive mayor of SA’s richest and biggest metro of Johannesburg — has launched a court bid to overturn the council meeting that voted to oust her on Friday.
In court papers, which Business Day has seen, Phalatse wants the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to declare unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid and set aside the decision taken by council speaker Colleen Makhubele on Thursday last week, to schedule an extraordinary meeting of council for Friday, where the decision to oust her through a motion of no confidence was adopted...
DA’s Mpho Phalatse launches court bid to overturn removal as Johannesburg mayor
Phalatse wants the court to declare her the mayor, and declare the election of ANC caucus leader Dada Morero as mayor unlawful and be set aside
