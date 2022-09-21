×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the EFF

You cannot trust a party that refuses to give you an opportunity to trust them

BL Premium
21 September 2022 - 05:00 Gareth van Onselen

Recently, the Social Research Foundation (SRF) commissioned Victory Research to undertake an extensive market survey into the political landscape (disclaimer: I am the CEO of Victory Research).

With the SRF’s kind permission, what follows is the third of three essays on some of those findings, regarding the ANC, DA and EFF. Today, the EFF (click here for the first essay on the ANC (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2022-09-07-gareth-van-onselen-the-state-of-the-anc/) and here for the second essay on the DA) (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2022-09-13-gareth-van-onselen-the-state-of-the-da/)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.