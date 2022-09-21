Brent crude futures rose 11c to $90.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 5c at $83.99 a barrel
Wednesday, September 21 2022
Recently, the Social Research Foundation (SRF) commissioned Victory Research to undertake an extensive market survey into the political landscape (disclaimer: I am the CEO of Victory Research).
With the SRF’s kind permission, what follows is the third of three essays on some of those findings, regarding the ANC, DA and EFF. Today, the EFF (click here for the first essay on the ANC (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2022-09-07-gareth-van-onselen-the-state-of-the-anc/) and here for the second essay on the DA) (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2022-09-13-gareth-van-onselen-the-state-of-the-da/)...
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the EFF
You cannot trust a party that refuses to give you an opportunity to trust them
