National / Labour

Police, prisons and traffic officers threaten national strike over higher wages

SA labour law prohibits strikes by workers in essential services but Popcru says members will down tools if instructed to do so

20 September 2022 - 19:45 Luyolo Mkentane

Thousands of police, prisons and traffic officials marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday in support of their demands for higher wages and threatened to strike if their demands aren’t met.

SA labour law prohibits strikes by workers in essential services, including law enforcement, but the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said members would stay away if instructed to do so...

