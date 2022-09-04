×

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC branch nominations unfurl as Malema in court over firearm incident

ANC’s processes will contribute to deciding on the top contenders for its prominent leadership roles before the elective conference in December

04 September 2022 - 19:28 Erin Bates

This week marks a major step forward in the ANC’s progress towards its 55th elective conference in December. The party opens branch nominations on Wednesday that will contribute to the deciding on the top contenders for its most prominent leadership roles.  

Two weeks ago Kgalema Motlanthe, chair of the ANC electoral committee, outlined the committee’s main priorities, which are ensuring candidates boast capacity, integrity and support...

