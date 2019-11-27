Julius Malema charged for allegedly firing gun at EFF rally

EFF leader Julius Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman have been charged for allegedly illegally shooting a firearm during the party's birthday rally in the Eastern Cape in 2018.

Video footage emerged in 2018 of Malema firing a rifle into the air during the rally at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane at the EFF's fifth birthday celebrations.

Malema appeared in an East London court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to February 24 for the state to provide the defence with contents of the docket and video footage, Eastern Cape national prosecuting authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

This comes less than a month before the EFF goes to its second elective conference.

This is also not the only legal matter Malema is facing. The EFF leader and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in the Randburg Magistrate's Court earlier in November facing common assault charges. This was after they allegedly assaulted a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in April 2018.

He is also facing charges in Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal and Bloemfontein both relating to comments he made in relation to land.

Malema has also been embroiled in allegations that he benefited from money looted from VBS Mutual Bank.

Tyali said Malema was facing five counts: unlawful possession of a firearm, the unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built up area or public place, failure to take reasonable precaution to person or property, and reckless endangerment to person or property.

Snyman was facing two counts: failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to person or property and providing a firearm or ammunition to any person not allowed to possess it.

In September, Malema presented himself to the Hawks over the allegations.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za