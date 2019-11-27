National

Julius Malema charged for allegedly firing gun at EFF rally

Video footage shows the EFF leader firing a rifle into the air at a 2018 rally at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane at the party’s birthday celebrations

27 November 2019 - 13:45 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SUPPLIED
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SUPPLIED

EFF leader Julius Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman have been charged for allegedly illegally shooting a firearm during the party's birthday rally in the Eastern Cape in 2018.

Video footage emerged in 2018 of Malema firing a rifle into the air during the rally at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane at the EFF's fifth birthday celebrations.

Malema appeared in an East London court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to February 24 for the state to provide the defence with contents of the docket and video footage, Eastern Cape national prosecuting authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

This comes less than a month before the EFF goes to its second elective conference.  

This is also not the only legal matter Malema is facing. The EFF leader and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were in the Randburg Magistrate's Court earlier in November facing common assault charges. This was after they allegedly assaulted a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in April 2018.

He is also facing charges in Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal and Bloemfontein both relating to comments he made in relation to land.

Malema has also been embroiled in allegations that he benefited from money looted from VBS Mutual Bank.

Tyali said Malema was facing five counts: unlawful possession of a firearm, the unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built up area or public place, failure to take reasonable precaution to person or property, and reckless endangerment to person or property.

Snyman was facing two counts: failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to person or property and providing a firearm or ammunition to any person not allowed to possess it.

In September, Malema presented himself to the Hawks over the allegations.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Landowners to blame for violence on occupied land, says Malema

The EFF leader, who faces charges of inciting unrest, says government is trying to silence him and force him out of the marketplace of ideas
Politics
2 weeks ago

Equality Court dismisses Gordhan’s hate speech complaint against Malema

Judge says the EFF leader’s utterances were hateful, but Pravin Gordhan failed to bring his grievances within the compass of the Equality Act
National
3 weeks ago

Heat is on for ‘sons of the soil’

Pressure is mounting on EFF top brass as further damning evidence of VBS looting emerges
News & Fox
1 month ago

Julius Malema hands himself in for allegedly illegally firing a gun

The EFF leader allegedly shot a rifle during the party’s five-year anniversary last year, but Malema says the matter is a ‘diversion’
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Cabinet ministers face off about whether SAA ...
National
2.
Sanral eager to get e-toll ‘albatross’ off its ...
National
3.
Capital markets give Transnet the thumbs-up
National
4.
Julius Malema charged for allegedly firing gun at ...
National

Related Articles

Julius Malema hands himself in for allegedly illegally firing a gun

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.