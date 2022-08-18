×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Motlanthe confirms nominations for positions open in September

The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the nomination process kicks off

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 14:02 Thando Maeko

The ANC’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the party opens the nomination process for leadership positions in the first week of September.

The party’s national executive committee (NEC) has approved a new set of guidelines for the nomination process aimed at addressing weaknesses and manipulation of the process, Kgalema Motlanthe, head of the party’s electoral committee, said on Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.