ANC suspends Mervyn Dirks for urging Cyril Ramaphosa to explain himself

Dirks will also be removed from the ANC caucus’s WhatsApp groups and he has been “specifically” prohibited from engaging on any media platform “in any way whatsoever regarding this matter”.

Dirks wanted Ramaphosa to appear before Scopa over allegations that he knew about — and took no action against — the misuse of state funds for ANC campaigning.

Dirks wrote to Hlengwa asking that his committee summon Ramaphosa, after a recording of an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting was leaked at which the president spoke about the use of state money for certain campaigns in the lead-up to the 2017 ANC elective conference.

In the recording Ramaphosa can be heard saying: “One of the officials said as these people from the State Security [Agency] testify [at the state capture commission], one of the officials said soon they will be revealing about how money was used for some campaigns, and I said I would rather they say you got money from this business for CR17 than for the public to finally hear that their public money was used to advance certain campaigns.”

In his letter to Hlengwa, Dirks implies Ramaphosa might have committed perjury when he failed to alert the Zondo commission to his knowledge of allegations of abuse of state funds.

“This statement by the president [in the leaked audio] has far-reaching implications for our fight against corruption and maleficence. In fact, it leaves the president’s own ‘New Dawn’ project in tatters,” he wrote.

“Furthermore, the president appeared before the Zondo commission under oath and withheld this damning information. Does this amount to perjury? The admission by the president of his knowledge of corruption and his refusal to divulge it will definitely make the final state capture report questionable and render it as not worth the paper it is written on,” said Dirks.

In response, Majodina instructed Dirks to withdraw his letter by 9am on Tuesday. She indicated that the decision was taken by the caucus’s strategy committee, a committee Majodina chairs.

Dirks the asked to be given the reasons he had to withdraw his letter.

“Any instruction by my party, the ANC, which I love, needs to pass constitutional muster since we have a constitutional democracy at this juncture and not a parliamentary democracy,” he wrote.

Dirks told Majodina the instruction to withdraw the letter “should not be based on factional considerations but instead be based on governance and law, as is required by all who took the oath of office and swore allegiance to the constitution, to uphold it, and not any individual party political interests.

“Please note that I am not defying an instruction from the ANC, but in light of the accusations that were levelled against me at the meeting, I need to be informed in writing of the reasons the ANC strategy committee took the decision to instruct me to withdraw the letter.

“Also please indicate to me in writing if my letter is in breach of any parliamentary rules and procedures or in conflict with the constitution of the country, which is the supreme law. Is my letter in conflict with my oath of office and what informs the decision to instruct me not to play my oversight role?”

He told Majodina he was considering her instruction.

Dirks was previously in trouble for his utterances and gestures in the national assembly, and has been found guilty of breaching the code of ethical conduct for MPs for a statement he posted on social media where he referred to certain MPs as “dogs” on his Facebook page.