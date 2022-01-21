Scopa to consider Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged remarks on ANC’s use of state funds
A committee meeting is planned for next week to hear from the ANC MP who brought the matter to the attention of the committee
21 January 2022 - 15:32
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss correspondence received from suspended ANC member Mervyn Dirks, about remarks allegedly made by president Cyril Ramaphosa on the use of public funds for the governing party’s campaigning.
The comments contained in an audio recording and widely distributed on social media were from a meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) in December. The head of the presidency, Sibongile Besani, is on record as saying that the audio recording had been taken out of context and distorted what Ramaphosa was trying to say...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now