National Scopa to consider Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged remarks on ANC's use of state funds A committee meeting is planned for next week to hear from the ANC MP who brought the matter to the attention of the committee

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss correspondence received from suspended ANC member Mervyn Dirks, about remarks allegedly made by president Cyril Ramaphosa on the use of public funds for the governing party’s campaigning.

The comments contained in an audio recording and widely distributed on social media were from a meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) in December. The head of the presidency, Sibongile Besani, is on record as saying that the audio recording had been taken out of context and distorted what Ramaphosa was trying to say...