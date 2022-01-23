HYWEL GEORGE: Fasten your seat belts as technology blasts us into the future

As the new year dawns we have entered a decade that will see profound and startling change in every aspect of our lives.

This can be said with confidence given that the exponential change in the technology building blocks that will create this transition is already fully under way, but we can expect it to increase at a faster rate than at any other point in history, bringing with it an enormous opportunity set.

We have traditionally lived in a world that was local and linear. However, we now reside in a world that is global and exponential while our minds remain linearly based. This makes exponential change difficult to comprehend. If you walk 30 linear steps you end up 30m away from where you started. If you walk 30 exponential steps (where each step is double the previous one) you end up going 26 times around the world.

Technological innovation doubles about every 18 months, based on the famous Moore’s Law that postulated in 1965 that computing power would double every 18 months. Almost 60 years later that has proved almost exactly correct and has created the extraordinary world we already live in now, in which video calls on phones are normal, not a Star Trek fantasy.

Even as silicon constraints threaten to slow this progress, the advent of nano tubes (made from graphene, the extraordinary man-made material that is one atom thick and stronger than carbon fibre) will again free any immediate constraints. Quantum computing will then take us into the far future (and is already becoming an accessible resource of computing power on the cloud).

This doubling also combines with the power of compounding (off an ever-higher base) to create the exponential growth in technology we now see. But it doesn’t stop there. The reason this particular decade will be so astonishing is that we have a convergence of many of these exponentially growing technologies, to create even faster change. An acceleration of the acceleration, if you like.