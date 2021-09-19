Politics EFF defends campaign funding after questions raised about spending DA has called for the IEC to investigate gap between EFF’s funding declaration and campaign outlay

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee says the party’s books are open for audit to establish where it received funds for its 2021 local government elections campaign.

“Our books are open and audited by parliament, the auditor-general, the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants and our bank accounts are held by white monopoly capital banking institutions,” said Gardee. He was speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika’s Athi Mtongana on the sidelines of the party’s local government elections campaign in Cape Town’s Langa township on Sunday...