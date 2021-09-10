Politics QUALITY OF LIFE Tough election ahead for Gauteng ANC as trust in government plummets Survey shows 63% believe the country is going in the wrong direction Gauteng B L Premium

The quality of life index of Gauteng residents has declined significantly over the past two years, with unprecedented levels of dissatisfaction with the government the biggest factor behind the drop, say researchers.

The findings of the survey indicate that the Gauteng ANC will face its toughest election ever in November, with satisfaction with provincial and local government having seriously deteriorated. It is only in the DA-run municipality of Midvaal that satisfaction levels have held steady at 56%...