QUALITY OF LIFE
Tough election ahead for Gauteng ANC as trust in government plummets
Survey shows 63% believe the country is going in the wrong direction Gauteng
10 September 2021 - 05:10
The quality of life index of Gauteng residents has declined significantly over the past two years, with unprecedented levels of dissatisfaction with the government the biggest factor behind the drop, say researchers.
The findings of the survey indicate that the Gauteng ANC will face its toughest election ever in November, with satisfaction with provincial and local government having seriously deteriorated. It is only in the DA-run municipality of Midvaal that satisfaction levels have held steady at 56%...
