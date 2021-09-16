Politics ANC campaign finally gets off the ground Party’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula pronounces there are ‘no holy cows’ when it comes to potential coalition partners B L Premium

The ANC’s election campaign finally got out of the starting blocks on Thursday, a week after opposition parties launched their battle plans for the local government elections as a cash crunch and disputes over candidate lists sidetracked the governing party.

The party's chances of reversing setbacks in the 2016 local polls, which saw it lose control of metros such as Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape and the City of Johannesburg were almost dealt a fatal blow when it missed a deadline to field candidates on time in dozens of constituencies. ..